NBA: Antetokounmpo Wins Most Valuable Player Award

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has been named the 2019-20 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player.

This is the second straight Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award for Antetokounmpo, who becomes the 12th player to earn the honor in consecutive seasons.

Antetokounmpo joins the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James as the only players to win multiple NBA MVP awards by the age of 25.

This is the second award he is winning after previously been named the 2019-20 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

He joins Michael Jordan (1987-88) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1993-94) as the only players to be selected as the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and the Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.