Tottenham on course for Chelsea derby in EFL Cup fourth round

Tottenham could face Chelsea in the fourth round of the EFL Cup, while Liverpool will meet Leicester City or Arsenal if they advance.

With the early rounds of this year’s competition packed into the month of September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fourth-round draw took place on Thursday before next week’s third-round fixtures.

The premature process means Spurs and Chelsea each have work to do – against Leyton Orient and Barnsley, respectively – if they are to set up a mouth-watering last-16 meeting.

Former Blues manager Jose Mourinho will hope to guide Tottenham towards their first piece of silverware since 2008, when they won this competition.

With Spurs advancing in the Europa League, they are still on course to play a staggering nine matches before the October international break.

Meanwhile, the pick of the third-round ties takes Arsenal to Leicester, yet the winners are likely to face another difficult fixture as Liverpool will be their opponents if they beat Lincoln City.

Holders Manchester City must beat Bournemouth to reach a trip to either Millwall or Burnley, while Manchester United will go to Preston North End or Brighton and Hove Albion if they get past Luton Town.

EFL Cup fourth round draw in full:

Lincoln City or Liverpool v Leicester City or Arsenal

Millwall or Burnley v Manchester City or Bournemouth

West Brom or Brentford v Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood Town or Everton v West Ham or Hull City

Bristol City or Aston Villa v Stoke City or Gillingham

Leyton Orient or Tottenham v Chelsea or Barnsley

Newport County or Watford v Morecambe or Newcastle United

Preston North End or Brighton and Hove Albion v Luton Town or Manchester United

