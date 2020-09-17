Super Eagles Move Up Two Places in Latest FIFA Ranking 

Listen to article

According to the latest ranking released on Thursday by World Soccer Governing body ( FIFA), The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved from 31st to 29th position, TheNigerianVoice reports.

Action resumed in the international football in September with 54 European nations taking part in the Uefa Nations League.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles last played an international match earlier in the year before the outbreak of the coronavirus with the 2021 African Cup Of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Ranking shows that Nigeria is now ranked 29th in the world and remained 3rd in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia.

African Champions, Algeria remained in 4th position behind Nigeria.

Super Eagles finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.