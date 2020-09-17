Liverpool Agree Thiago Deal With Bayern Munich 

Listen to article

Liverpool have agreed an initial £20 million (€22m/$26m) deal with Bayern Munich for midfielder Thiago Alcantara, Goal can confirm.

The Reds are stepping up their efforts to land the Spain international, with the fee potentially rising to £27m (€30m/$35m) in add-ons.

After months of speculation official contact has been made between the two clubs, with Liverpool now set to agree terms with the player, who is keen to move to Anfield.

A four-year deal will be agreed, with Thiago set to wear the No.6 shirt vacated by Dejan Lovren at Anfield. He will, however, not be in contention to face Chelsea but could make his debut against Lincoln in the Carabao Cup.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the agreement on Thursday, telling reporters: "I can confirm that Bayern has finally reached an agreement with Liverpool. It was Thiago's great wish to do something new again at the end of his career."

Sources have told Goal that the Reds' move for Thiago is not dependant on any outgoings, despite speculation linking Gini Wijnaldum with a move to Ronald Koeman's Barcelona. Young striker Rhian Brewster has also been tipped for a switch away, with Sheffield United keen on signing the England under-21 star.

Thiago's arrival, though, will provide a huge boost to the Premier League champions, whose sole business so far this summer has been the £10.8m signing of left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos.

With Thiago having told Bayern that he wished to move on and seek a new challenge , Liverpool have always been at the front of the queue to sign the 29-year-old, despite reports suggesting Manchester United and Barcelona were also interested.

Klopp has remained tight-lipped on the reports, but dropped a hint last week when refusing to dampen the speculation at a press conference at Melwood. (Goal)