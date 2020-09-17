UEFA Announces Champions League Awards Nominees 

Listen to article

UEFA has today announced the names of the players shortlisted for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League positional awards. The awards will honour the best Goalkeeper, Defender, Midfielder and Forward from the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season, and will be presented during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw on Thursday 1 October.

The jury is comprised of the coaches from the 32 clubs which participated in the group stage of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League, together with 55 journalists from each of UEFA’s 55 member associations, selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.

Both coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three players in each category by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists.

The three players who received the most points overall in each positional category, in alphabetical order, are:

GOALKEEPERS: Keylor Navas (Costa Rica – Paris Saint-Germain); Manuel Neuer (Germany – FC Bayern München); Jan Oblak (Slovenia – Club Atlético de Madrid)

DEFENDERS: David Alaba (Austria – FC Bayern München); Alphonso Davies (Canada – FC Bayern München); Joshua Kimmich (Germany – FC Bayern München)

MIDFIELDERS: Thiago Alcántara (Spain – FC Bayern München); Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium – Manchester City FC); Thomas Müller (Germany – FC Bayern München)

FORWARDS: Robert Lewandowski (Poland – FC Bayern München); Kylian Mbappé (France – Paris Saint-Germain); Neymar (Brazil – Paris Saint-Germain) (UEFA)