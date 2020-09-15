Iwobi Should Leave Everton -Udeze 

Listen to article

Former Super Eagles Defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, has advised Alex Iwobi to start looking for another club after Everton brought in new midfielder.

The Merseyside club signed James Rodriguez, Allan and Doucoure, the trio are expected to be starters in the team which means Iwobi will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal last summer and he was not able to impress last season before Carlo Ancelotti replaced Marco Silva in December.

“I think Iwobi should look for another club especially with James Rodriguez signed it will be difficult for him to play,” Udeze said on Brila FM.

“Imagine against Tottenham he did not make the bench and even the squad. So for me, he should start looking for another club.

“It’s painful for me but as it is, I think the best thing is for him to go elsewhere.”

Iwobi was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations.