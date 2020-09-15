Werner, Havertz Make Debut As Chelsea Brush Aside Brighton 

Listen to article

Reece James scored his first goal in the Premier League despite making 24 appearances last season.

Frank Lampard's expensively reshaped Chelsea made a winning start to their Premier League campaign with victory at Brighton.

Timo Werner, signed from RB Leipzig, and his Germany team-mate Kai Havertz, brought in from Bayer Leverkusen, made their debuts in a Chelsea side who had to work hard for their win.

Werner was pacy and prominent, winning a 23rd-minute penalty when he was hauled down by Brighton keeper Mat Ryan, Jorginho scoring the resulting spot-kick.

Brighton lost summer signing Adam Lallana to injury before the break but were back on level terms after 54 minutes when Leandro Trossard's 20-yard shot squirmed its way past Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea regained their lead two minutes later when Reece James ripped a 25-yard right-foot shot high past Ryan.

Brighton should have equalised when Lewis Dunk somehow headed wide at the far post, paying the price for the miss when Kurt Zouma's shot was deflected past Ryan by Adam Webster.

Chelsea boss Lampard will be delighted to leave Brighton win three points after what was a mixed performance, perhaps understandable for the first Premier League outing of the season.

Lampard got what he wanted, apart from a debut goal, from Werner as he was a constant menace, always on the move and looking to use his speed to get behind the Brighton defence.

He had no trouble adjusting to the tempo of the Premier League and there seems little doubt goals will come.

Wolves defeated Sheffield United 2-0 in the other Premier League match played on Monday.