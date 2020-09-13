Nuno Espirito Signs New Wolves Deal 

Listen to article

Nuno Espirito Santo has committed his long-term future to Wolves by penning a new 3-year-deal the club confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

Espírito Santo was first named as the new head coach of English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers , signing a three-year deal On 31 May 2017. He was voted the competition's Manager of the Month in November as his team won all four of their games, scoring 13 times.

Espírito Santo led the club to the Premier League after a six-year absence, achieving promotion with four matches remaining in the season and being confirmed as champions with two games to spare.

Wolves finished seventh in the 2018–19 league season; it was the club's highest Premier League rank and their highest in the English top flight since the 1979–80 season , when they finished sixth. Wolves also qualified for the Europa League for the first time since 1980–81.