NBA: Lakers Beat Rockets To Qualify For Western Conference Final

Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets 119-96 to book a place in the Western conference finals.

LeBron James had 29 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Houston Rockets from the NBA playoffs with a victory in Game 5 that sealed a 4-1 series win.

For the rockets, James Harden had 30 points, six rebounds and five assists and Jeff Green finished with 13 points off the bench for the Rockets. Russell Westbrook had 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting but it was not enough to see them keep there slim hope alive.

It's the Lakers' first trip to the Western Conference finals in 10 years, also the last year they won the NBA title. They will meet the winner of the series between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

Today's Fixture:

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets

LA Clippers leads 3-2 in the western conference series. A win for the clippers will see them through to the western conference finals, while the nuggets needs to win to keep there qualifications hope alive and take the series to game 7 which is the decider.