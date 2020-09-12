Solskjaer Makes Manchester United Captain Decision 

Listen to article

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Harry Maguire will remain as Manchester United captain ahead of the 2020/2021 Premier League season.

Maguire was found guilty of aggravated assault in Mykonos, Greece when he went there with his family and friends for holidays.

"Of course, Harry, as you said, had a difficult summer. He didn’t have a long break," he told the club's website.

"His break was different to others as we gave him a few more days and, after, he’s come back and looked fine.

"He’s handled it really well and, of course, I’ll be here to support him. He is going to be our captain. We’ll just leave Harry and his people and the process to run.

"For me, he is a top, an absolute top human being and has always been a positive guy with the right values. So I really hope we can see Harry performing at his best."

Manchester United will start their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace next weekend.