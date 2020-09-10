Aubameyang Set To Sign Arsenal New Contract 

Listen to article

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to put pen to paper on a new Arsenal contract.

The Athletic reports the striker has finally committed his future and an announcement is imminent.

It is also claimed that Aubameyang is set for a mammoth pay rise on his current £200,000-a-week deal, which was due to expire next summer, to take him to the top of Arsenal's wage list.

It is understood that Aubameyang's deal is worth more than Mesut Ozil's £350,000-a-week agreement, with the striker extending his stay with the Premier League giants until 2023.

The influence of Gunners manager Mikel Arteta as well as Aubameyang's father was significant in persuading the striker to commit, it is claimed.

Last month, the boss admitted his star man was on the brink of penning a new deal.

Arteta said: “I keep being positive, we have some really good talks with him and his agent. I am pretty confident we're going to find an agreement soon. That's my feeling again.

“Absolutely. And for him as well, I think. I think he should be very happy if he is able to stay at the club for a long time." ( The Athletic)