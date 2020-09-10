I Came To Chelsea To Win Not To Fight For Top Four - Lampard 

Listen to article

Frank Lampard says he joined Chelsea as manager "to win" and "thrives off the pressure" at the club.

Helped by billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, Chelsea have been Europe's biggest spenders so far with an outlay of £200m - and six major signings made.

The club were under a transfer ban last season, finishing fourth in the Premier League and losing in the FA Cup final against London rivals Arsenal.

Lampard said the arrival of the new players "changes the landscape".

He said: "I didn't come into the job to fight for fourth place or bring academy players in; I came here to win. Last year we couldn't recruit and this year the club have made the decision to bring in players.

"It changes the landscape and we're ready to work."

Chelsea have brought in Germany international Kai Havertz for £72m, as well as compatriot Timo Werner for £48m and England international Ben Chilwell for £45m.

Moroccan Hakim Ziyech has also made the move to Stamford Bridge for £36m, while defender Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr have joined on free transfers.

Last term, Lampard was forced to field a number of youngsters from the academy, with the club having been sanctioned by Fifa for breaching rules on signing young players, but expectations are now higher given the investment in the squad.

Lampard said: "The pressure on me to do better should be standard. I don't want to talk about statements.

"Last year, we were very happy for Champions League places. We were very joined up in the business we wanted to do.

"I am surprised if you didn't think I wasn't under pressure last season. I thrive off the pressures. It's what I love doing." (BBC)