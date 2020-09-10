TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

September 10, 2020 | Football News

Oghenekaro Etebo, Nigeran midfielder Joins Turkish Galatasaray

By The Nigeria Voice
Listen to article

Nigeran midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has joined Turkish Super Lig side, Galatasaray on a one-year loan deal from Stoke City.

Etebo announced his one-year loan at Galatasaray, on Twitter, Wednesday night.

“I am excited to announce my arrival at Galatasaray, I am looking forward to this amazing opportunity and I am happy to be part of such a historic club,” Etebo tweeted.

“Thank you to everyone at @stokecity and thank you to @dwsportsmanagement team.”

Etebo spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish side, Getafe.

He joined Stoke City from Portuguese club, CD Feirense back in 2018.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners.