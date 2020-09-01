Ibrahimovic Signs New AC Milan Contract

Listen to article

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new one-year contract to end speculation about his future.

The 38-year-old new deal will earn him around €7 million (£6m/$8m).

"AC Milan is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement for the contract renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, extending the partnership with the Rossoneri Club until 30 June 2021," the club said in a statement.

Ibrahimovic scored 10 goals and recorded five assists last season after joining the club in the January transfer window.

The Rossonerri enjoyed an upturn in fortune towards the end of the season as they won nine out their last twelve games of the season to finish sixth on the log, which earned them a place in the Europa league.