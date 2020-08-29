Why I Joined Crystal Palace - Eberechi Eze 

Listen to article

Crystal Palace announced the signing of Eberechi Eze from Championship side QPR on Friday for a reported fee of £14.5million up front in a deal which could rise to almost £20million.

The 22-year-old impressed in the Championship last season and he was linked with a move to various EPL clubs, but he has decided to pitch his tent with Crystal Palace.

Eze has revealed his reasons for choosing Crystal Palace.

“If I am honest it was the plan that was set out for me and what they have said about me,” he said. “It was the most in line with what I feel about myself and that is the most important thing for me, more than what the club is or whatever – the plan that they have for me and where they see me.

“It is the position they want me to play, their goals, where they want to push and what they want to become, how they see me fitting in that system and they want me to play. The style of football they want to play now suits me.”

Eze scored 14 goals in 46 appearances for QPR in the Championship last season.