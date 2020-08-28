Osimhen Scores First Hat Trick For Napoli 

Listen to article

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick for his new club, Napoli to help them to a 11-0 drubbing of L’Aquila in a pre-season game.

The former Lille forward produced an exceptional performance by scoring three goals and providing one assist to announce his arrival in Italy.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the opening minute of the game, when he raced on to beat L’Aquila defenders before finishing pass the goalkeeper.

He added the second by rounding goalkeeper to slot home his second of the game in the third minute.

The 21-year-old completed his hat-trick with just eight minutes on the clock with a sublime close range finish.

The former Golden Eaglets star turned provider for Lozano as the Mexican star scored Napoli’s eighth goal of the match in the 28th minute.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille last month for a reported fee of €50 million after an impressive first season in the colours of Lille in the French Ligue.

He was named in Ligue 1 team of the season and he also won Lille’s player of the season coupled with the award for the best African player in the league.