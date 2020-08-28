Chelsea Confirm Thiago Silva Signing

Listen to article

Chelsea have completed the signing of Brazilian defender Thiago Silva on a one-year deal. The former AC Milan defender became a free agent after his contract at PSG was not renewed.

Silva played his last game for PSG in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich on Saturday. ‘I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon.’ Silva said

Blues director Marina Granovskaia told the club's official website of landing Silva: "We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva’s proven world-class credentials to our squad.

"Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here.

"Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honours."

Chelsea conceded 54 goals in the Premier League the most by any side in the top ten.

Silva will bring experience and leadership to the defense that struggled last season.