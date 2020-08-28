Pinnick Urges Kwara To Name Stadium After Rashidi Yekini 

Listen to article

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has called on the Kwara State Government to name the Kwara Stadium after former Super Eagles striker, late Rashidi Yekini.

Pinnick said on Thursday during the inauguration of the Kwara State football house in Ilorin by the state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

It should be recalled that Rashidi Yekini scored Nigeria's first ever goal World Cup in a 3-0 drubbing of Bulgaria at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

“When I go to Lagos, I see a stadium called Teslim Balogun stadium, when I go to Bayelsa, I see a stadium called Samson Siasia Stadium, I go to Port Harcourt, I see Adokiye ( Amiesimaka ) Stadium, but the greatest player ever in Nigeria , Rashidi Yekini does not have a stadium ( named after him ).

“I want to make an appeal on behalf of Nigeria football to name the Kwara stadium after Rashidi Yekini , ” Pinnick said .

Rashidi Yekini died at the age of 48 in Ibadan on May 4 2012.

He is the Super Eagles' all-time highest goal scorer with 37 goals in 58 appearances