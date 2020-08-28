Why Messi Exit Is Interesting For Football -Muller 

Listen to article

Lionel Messi has revealed his desire to leave Barcelona and the football world has been reacting to the shock news.

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has lend his voice to the debate on Messi's potential departure from Barcelona.

The World Cup winner believes it will be interesting for football if Messi left Barcelona.

"The day Messi and Barcelona go their separate ways had to come at some point," Muller said at a promotional event for Hoffner. "Of course, you would have thought that would be the end of his career but now it seems to be different.

"Lionel Messi is one of the best footballers on the planet, maybe even the best of the last 100 years, although everyone will have their own opinion. If you ask Pele, he may see things slightly differently! Now there will be a change and it could become interesting for football.

"Besides Barcelona fans, which I understand, nobody views this in a bad way, but are instead curious about what new paths could open up."

It should be recalled that aftermath of Bayern Munich's 8-2 spanking of Barcelona, the Catalan club have appointed Ronald Koeman as their new coach, who has in turn told the likes of Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti to look for a new club as the club embark on a total overhaul.