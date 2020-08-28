Ronaldo Vows To Conquer The World

Listen to article

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has reiterated his desire to conquer Italy, Europe and the world.

The Portuguese captain said in an Instagram post that his spirit and ambition were as high as ever.

Ronaldo won his second League title for the Old Lady but the club fell short again in Europe after losing to Lyon.

"As I'm getting ready for my third season as a 'Bianconero', my spirit and ambition are as high as ever," the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism.

"With all my strength and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World! Breaking records."

Former Italy and Juventus star Andrea Pirlo replaced Maurizio Sarri as coach with the team targeting a tenth consecutive league title in 2021.

"Overcoming obstacles," continued Ronaldo of his ambitions for next season which starts on September 19.

"Winning titles and achieving personal goals. To do more and better once and again.

"To reach higher and to succeed in all challenges that may come our way."

"We are Juventus! We are the Champions! We are back and stronger than ever! We are counting on you! All together! Fino Alla Fine!"

Ronaldo the first player to score 50 or more goals in the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A, and the first to score 30 or more in a single season in three of Europe's top five leagues.

He scored 37 goals in all competitions for Juventus last season.