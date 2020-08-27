Why I Joined Napoli - Super Eagles Star Osimhen

Listen to article

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed the reasons behind his move to Napoli.

The 21-year-old joined the Italian club from Lille for a club record fee of €50m in July.

Osimhen enjoyed a fruitful first season in the French Ligue scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions, including a memorable goal against Chelsea in the Uefa Champions League.

He was linked with a move to top European clubs but he eventually settled for Napoli.

The former Wolfsburg striker has hailed the roles of Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso and the club's President, Aurelio De Laurentiis for convincing him to join the club.

"Playing for Napoli is a dream come true and [Aurelio] De Laurentiis and [Gennaro] Gattuso have welcomed me like a son,” he said during his media presentation.

“The president and the coach really wanted to sign me and spoke to me a lot before I joined. Both were like father figures because they gave me lots of advice.

I decided to accept the challenge with Napoli after speaking to them. It’s not often you’re shown so much love. For a young player like myself, that’s vital.”

Osimhen also assured the club supporters of his unflinching commitment.

“I like to get involved with the play. My team-mates are vital to me. My motto is never say never. Everything is possible in football,” Osimhen continued. “This is a squad of great players and it’s a big step up for me to be here.

“I’m focusing on doing everything I can for the team and helping my teammates.”