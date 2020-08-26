TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

August 26, 2020 | Football Transfers

Official: Chelsea Completes Chilwell Signing From Leicester City

By Ibrahim Taiwo, The Nigerian Voice Sports
Ben Chilwell
Ben Chilwell
Chelsea have completed the signing of England left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City for £50m.

The Blues have been linked with a move for a left-back after Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri failed to impress last season.

Chilwell has signed a five-year deal that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2025.

On making the move to Stamford Bridge, Chilwell said: ‘I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club. I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season. I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge.’

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season. Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at the international level, despite his young age.

‘We are confident Ben will adapt very quickly to being a Chelsea player and with the fixture programme for 2020/21 especially busy, he is a fantastic addition to the squad needed to challenge for honours.’


