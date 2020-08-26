Maguire's Legal Team Lodges Appeal Against Guilty Verdict

Listen to article

Harry Maguire's legal team has lodged an appeal against the guilty verdict that led to him receiving a suspended jail sentence of 21 months and 10 days in Greek court, Manchester United say.

In accordance with Greek law, the appeal nullifies Maguire's conviction and there will be a full retrial in a more senior court.

The sentence, given on Tuesday, is suspended for three years. The 27-year-old is likely to remain as United captain for the upcoming season.

A Manchester United statement said: "An appeal against yesterday's verdict was lodged this morning by Harry's legal team.

"This means that Harry has no criminal record and is once again presumed innocent until proven guilty. Accordingly, he is not subject to any international travel restrictions."

Tuesday's trial came after Maguire was arrested following an alleged altercation on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The England defender was named United's permanent captain in January after the departure of Ashley Young to Inter Milan.

On Tuesday, Maguire was named in the England squad for September's Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

But he was withdrawn from the squad a few hours later after he was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult following his arrest last week along with brother Joe, 28, and family friend Christopher Sharman, 29.

Both Joe Maguire and Sharman were sentenced to 13 months in prison, also suspended for three years.

All three men denied all charges.

After the verdict of Maguire's trial, Manchester United released a statement confirming his intent to appeal, adding that he continued to "strongly assert his innocence", with his legal team wanting "a full and fair hearing at a later date". (BBC)