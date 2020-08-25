Ryan Alebiosu Signs Professional Contract With Arsenal 

Listen to article

Ryan Alebiosu has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal. The 18-year-old joined Arsenal at the age of seven. He has developed through the ranks alongside Bukayo Saka, who has been a key member of the first team.

"Ryan Alebiosu has signed his first professional contract with us," the club said in a statement.

"We congratulate Ryan on his first pro contract and look forward to supporting him with his continued development," the statement read.

Alebiosu is a versatile right-back, who can also play in the midfield.

He made 28 appearances for the U-18 last season and made his U-23 debut against Liverpool in January.

Ryan Alebiosu' parents are from Nigeria and the young star has revealed that he has been watching Nigeria's match especially when another Arsenal Academy Graduate, Alex Iwobi is in action for the Super Eagles.

"I was a right winger then and I still am, although I have played a few times as right-back or wing-back last season when we played with three centre backs".

"I like to dribble past defenders and get crosses and passes into the box or come inside when I need to.

"I would say I’m a little similar in style to Alex Iwobi when he plays on the wing. I have admired and watched Alex play for years and also when he plays for Nigeria, which is where my parents are from.'

Alebiosu will be aiming to follow the footstep of Bukayo Saka, who enjoyed a breakthrough season last season, he was voted the club's young player of the season.