Budapest To Host Super Cup Clash Between Bayern Munich And Sevilla

Listen to article

Sevilla and Bayern Munich will slug it out in the Uefa Super Cup at the Puskas Stadium in Budapest on September 24.

Sevilla defeated Inter Milan 3-2 to win the Europa League, while Bayern Munich beat PSG 1-0 to win their sixth Champions League trophy.

The Super Cup is an annual final match between the Champions League winner and the Europa League winner.

Liverpool defeated Chelsea last year via penalty shoot out to win the trophy.

Uefa have also confirmed that fans will be allowed to watch the Super Cup in the Stadium.

Only 30% of the fans will be allowed to enter Puskas Arena, the stadium can contain 67,215 spectators, so only 20,164 people will be allowed to watch the match.

"We hope to use the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot that will begin to see the return of fans to our matches.

“We are working closely with the Hungarian Federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all those attending and participating in the game.

"We will not take risks with people’s safety.”

Uefa President, Alexander Ceferin said after the decision was reached.