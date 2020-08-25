Arsenal Battle Inter Milan, Everton And Leipzig For Super Eagles Star 

Listen to article

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis is attracting interest from top clubs in Europe as a result of his exceptional performances for Club Brugge.

The 22-year-old has been linked with various top clubs including Arsenal, Inter Milan, Leipzig, Leeds United, Everton and Bayer Leverkusen according to CaughtOffside.

Dennis enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Belgian League in the colours of Club Brugge, he was directly involved in 11 goals in 33 appearances for the club.

Dennis is a versatile attacker, who can play as a striker, right winger and a left winger- he played in all the positions for Club Brugge last season.

The Nigerian forward is one of the most sought-after young players in the world right now, he further boosted his value with an impressive performance against Real Madrid scoring two goals against the former European Champions.

According to CaughtOffside, Club Brugge will listen to offers for Dennis if the offer meets their valuation of €40m.

According to reports, Dennis is interested in joining a club that will allow him play in the Uefa Champions League.

Emmanuel Dennis has represented Nigeria at the U-15 and U-23 levels, he made his Super Eagles debut in a 2-2 draw against Ukraine in September 2019.