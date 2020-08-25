Victor Moses Rues Europa League Final Loss 

Listen to article

Victor Moses is still struggling to get over the Europa League final loss to Sevilla on Friday.

Sevilla defeated Inter Milan 3-2 to win their sixth Europa League trophy at the expense of the Italians.

Moses, who joined Inter Milan from Chelsea on loan in the January transfer window to link up with Antonio Conte.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for the Nerrazurri in the fifth minute before Sevilla turned the game around with two quick goals.

Diego Godin restored parity for Inter Milan, but Lukaku's own goal sealed the victory for Sevilla.

Victor Moses came off the bench with twenty minute to go in a bid to salvage something out of the match, but unfortunately Sevilla held on to win the trophy.

The former Wigan star has taken to Instagram to express his disappointment.

“Devastated to lose the final on Friday. We gave everything but it just wasn’t to be,” Moses wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much to all of the fans for your amazing support for the team during the season.”

Victor Moses provided three assists in 20 matches for Inter Milan in all competitions last season.