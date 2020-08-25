Tottenham Interested In Signing Super Eagles Star Ndidi 

Listen to article

Tottenham are interested in signing Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The Leicester City defensive midfielder has been consistently linked with a move away from the club due to his impressive performances for the Foxes.

Mourinho has only made two additions to the squad during this transfer window bringing in Joe Hart on a free transfer and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for £15m.

The Portuguese gaffer is reportedly unhappy with Tanguy Ndombele, who has failed to impress since making a big-money move from Lyon last summer.

According to Soccer link, Tottenham have started work on signing Ndidi after the club asked about his availability from Leicester City.

Mourinho is known to be a fan of Ndidi having tried to convince him to sign for Manchester United in 2016.

The Super Eagles star was arguably the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League last season making 2.5 interceptions per game and also with an impressive 86.1% pass completion rate.

He made four tackles per match for Leicester City as they finished fifth in the Premier League.

Ndidi's stock has risen since he joined Leicester City from Genk in 2016, he has become one of the most valuable Super Eagles' players and he has also been consistent for club and country.