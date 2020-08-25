Manchester United's Lindelof catches thief in robbery of elderly woman

Listen to article

Nicholas Mendola, NBC Sports

The Swedish 26-year-old is being hailed by police for intervening to stop a robbery in his home city of Vasteras.

A man in his 30s riding a bicycle reportedly swiped a purse from an elderly woman. Lindelof caught up to the cyclist on foot (!!) and apprehended him until police could arrest the thief.

According to the Associated Press, a police statement said a man in his 30s riding a bicycle snatched a bag belonging to a woman in her 90s on Monday morning.

“A man who was in the vicinity is said to have run after the suspected perpetrator, caught up with him and held him until the police arrived at the scene. The police want to take the opportunity and thank the witness for a quick and wise intervention.”

Manchester United confirmed that Lindelof was the man who caught the thief.

In somewhat related news in that it's regarding a Manchester United center back and legal issues, Sky Sports says United captain Harry Maguire has reportedly had his felony charges downgraded to misdemeanors ahead of a Tuesday trial in Greece.

The incident, according to a report from Sky Sports on Friday, is believed to have involved police officers. According to Greek police, “three foreigners” are accused of “violence against officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an official.”

