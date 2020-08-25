Osimhen Resumes Training With Napoli

Listen to article

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has completed his first training session at Napoli.

The 21-year-old joined the Italian club from Lille for a reported fee of €50 million.

Osimhen enjoyed a productive first season in France scoring 18 goals in all competitions.

He was also voted in the League One team of the season.

The former Wolfsburg striker won Lille player of the season award last season.

Osimhen worked out with his new teammates as they commenced their pre-season training at Castel di Sangro in Abruzzo.

He is expected to make his debut against Aquila and Castel di Sangro in a three-team friendly tournament.

Napoli finished seventh in the Serie A last season they will be hoping to improve on that with the big-money signing of Osimhen.