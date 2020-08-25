Usain Bolt Tests Positive For Coronavirus 

Listen to article

Jamaican former sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt is awaiting results of a recent coronavirus test while self-isolating.

Bolt, 34, revealed on social media he will "stay at home" as a precaution despite not having any symptoms.

"Just to be safe, I'll quarantine myself and just take it easy," he said.

Bolt held a birthday party in Jamaica and it is understood Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling was one of the guests.

England are set to play Iceland in the Nations League on Saturday, 5 September, before taking on Denmark on Tuesday, 8 September.

"I did a test on Saturday, because I have work," Bolt added. "I'm trying to be responsible, so I'm [going to] stay in and stay here for my friends.

"Also I'm having no symptoms, so I'm going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol on how I should go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health."

The sprinter retired from athletics in 2017 following the World Championships in London.

He began training with Australian club Central Coast Mariners in 2018 but did not pursue a career in football.

Several high-profile sports stars have already tested positive including tennis world number one Novak Djokovic in June and Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic on Sunday. (BBC)