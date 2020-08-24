PSG Coach Tuchel Hails Manuel Neuer 

Listen to article

PSG Coach Thomas Tuchel has showered praises on Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for his impressive performance in the Uefa Champions League final.

The Germany International was in an inspired form as Bayern Munich pip the French team to win their sixth Champions League trophy.

The 34-year-old denied PSG due of Neymar and Mbappe and also Marquinhos.

: “We have [Keylor] Navas, but Neuer was in top form at the wrong moment. He took the goalkeeping game to a new level. Unfortunately for us."

Tuchel: "We have to accept it. It's not easy, but we can be proud because we battled well against one of the best teams in the world. We gave everything. We left our hearts on the pitch. We did what we had to, and in the end, we lacked a clinical streak. Neuer was incredible"

Neuer produced a man of the match performance to help his team to victory.

He is the only goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in a World Cup final and a Champions League final.

Similarly, Bayern Munich coach Hans Flick also showered encomiums on Neuer.

Flick said: “It was a high-tempo, high-octane match with chances at both ends. We have the best goalkeeper in the world in Manuel Neuer and he kept us in the match in certain instances.