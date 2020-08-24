Barcelona New Signing Pjanic Tests Positive For Coronavirus 

Listen to article

New Barcelona signing Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Bosnia midfielder joined the Blaugrana from Juventus for 60 million euros as part of an arrangement which saw Arthur move in the opposite direction for 72 million euros.

"Miralem Pjanic has tested positive in a PCR (test) taken on Saturday, 22 August after feeling a little unwell. The player is in good health and is self-isolating at home," Barca said in a statement.

"The player will therefore not be travelling to Barcelona for 15 days, when he will be expected to report for duty with the FC Barcelona team."

Pjanic will now miss the start of preseason training under new coach Ronald Koeman.

He is the third Barcelona player to be tested positive for the novel coronavirus after Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo.