Monaco Coach Kovac Hails Super Eagles Star Onyekuru 

Monaco coach Niko Kovac has showered encomiums on Super Eagles winger Henry Onyekuru.

Onyekuru joined Monaco from Everton in the summer of 2019 but he has been unable to impress.

He was sent out on loan to Galatasaray in the January transfer window he has been recalled by Monaco following the appointment of Niko Kovac.

Kovac has hailed the 23-year-old as one of the best wingers in the French League after his impressive showings in preseason.

“You have certainly seen how we played against AZ. We played well, we were well prepared to line up in a 4-3-3,” Kovac told the club website.

“But the system is not important to me, it is mainly the attitude of the players that I watch. Henry and Gelson bring us work on the wings, we know their qualities.

“I have confidence in them, and I think we have one of the best pair of wingers in France.”

Onyekuru will hope to repay Kovac's faith when Monaco take on Reims in their opening game of the season on Sunday.