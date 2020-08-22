Ben Chilwell 'close' to becoming a Chelsea player for £50m: reports

Listen to article

Chelsea's hunt for a left-back may soon be over if the increasing amount of reporting in the last couple hours is correct, including from David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The Blues are said to be “close” to finding an agreement with Leicester City over the transfer of Ben Chilwell.

The 23-year-old who was once considered to be “not for sale” by Brendan Rodgers may in fact, as it turns out, be for sale. And not only is Chilwell for sale, but Chelsea have managed to drop his fee from Leicester City's ridiculous £80m asking price to a little more reasonably and easy-to-digest £50m.

Even Fabrizio Romano is getting in on the action. Maybe we can hear the prophetic, “Here we go” soon?

The biggest concern at the moment seems to be in fact on Chilwell's foot injury, which he suffered in Leicester's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the first week of July. That's still expected to cause him to miss the start of the next season (three more weeks out), but Chelsea are keeping tabs on the situation and it's not expected to deter us from completing the transfer.

It won't be ideal to start next season without Chilwell and Pulisic, but hopefully both would be back soon after our first game on September 14.

