Buhari Appoints Amokachi As Special Assistant On Sports

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Super Eagles striker Daniel Amokachi as Special Assistant on Sports.

The former Super Eagles assistant coach, who is also a Nigerian Football ambassador has been tasked with using his experience and expertise to serve as an assistant to the President.

According to a Press release from the media team of the Honourable Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare,

According to his letter of appointment dated August 17th 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr Boss Mustapha, stated " I am pleased to inform you that Mohammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports.

The appointment takes effect from the 11th of August, 2020."

As Special Assistant on Sports, Amokachi is expected to advise the President on all sports matters.

The Former Everton of England player was earlier in the year named Nigeria's Football Ambassador. Although a ceremonial role, as Ambassador he is expected to mentor youngsters.

Amokachi a.k.a 'Da Bull' began his career in Kaduna with Ranchers Bees Football club of Kaduna, played for Club Brugge of Belgium, Besiktas of Turkey, Everton of England and Colorado Rapids. He was thrice voted the third best player in Africa.

He played in three World Cup finals, won two nations cup as both player and Assistant Coach, to Stephen Keshi, Austin Eguavoen, Samson Siasia and Lars Largerback. He won Gold in the Football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

Since his career was truncated by injury, he had coached the U-23 National Team, served as Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles and coached Nasarrawa United.