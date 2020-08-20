Egbo Sets Three Champions League Records 

Listen to article

Ndubuisi Egbo has made history in the Uefa Champions League by becoming the first Nigerian to win a game in the Competition as manager.

The Aba born Egbo guided KF Tirana to league success last season in the Albania league and In doing so they entered the Uefa Champions League third round qualifying.

Tirana defeated Dinamo Tbilisi 2-0 on Wednesday in the first qualifying round courtesy of goals Agustin Torassa and Marsel Ismailgeci.

Egbo has now become the first Nigerian to make a winning debut in the Champions League and also the first Nigerian to lead a team in the competition.

Tirana will now face Red Star Belgrade in the second qualifying round on August 26.

Egbo was a member of the Super Eagles squad at the 2000 and 2002 Africa Nations Cup.

He was a goalkeeper during his playing days and he made 12 appearances for Nigeria.

Egbo previously played for NITEL Vasco Enugu, NEPA Lagos and Julius Berger in the Nigeria Premier League.