David Silva Returns To La Liga To Join Real Sociedad

Listen to article

David Silva has made a shocking return to Spain by signing for Real Sociedad. The former Manchester City star was on the verge of joining Lazio but made a last-minute U-turn to team up with Real Sociedad.

The former Valencia star has signed a one-year contract with Real Sociedad

Silva left Manchester City at the end of the season after ten years of consistent performances.

He won 11 trophies for Manchester City while also winning individual laurels.

Real Sociedad finished sixth in the La Liga last season they will be hoping Silva's signing will propel them to greater heights.

Similarly, Manchester City have announced plans to erect Silva's statue outside the Etihad stadium to honour the 34-year-old.