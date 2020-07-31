TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Juventus Appoint Pirlo As U-23 Coach 

By Ibrahim Taiwo, The Nigerian Voice Sports
Former Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo has returned to the club as a coach of the Old Lady's U-23 team.

The former Italian star has taken up his first coaching job since he retired in 2017.

Pirlo won four Serie A titles with Juventus before leaving in 2015.

He also played a pivotal role to help Italy to the 2006 FIFA World Cup Glory.

The 41-year-old was regarded as one of the most technically gifted players of his generation.

It has been reported in the Italian media that former Juventus goalkeeper, Marco Storari will also be part of Pirlo's coaching crew.

Pirlo won two Champions League trophies with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007.


