Lampard Eyes FA Cup Glory 

Listen to article

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has set his sights on capping an impressive season with the FA Cup trophy.

Chelsea will slug it out with Arsenal in the final on Saturday and after sealing a Champions League place, he wants to add the FA Cup trophy.

Lampard won four FA Cup trophies for Chelsea while he will be hoping to win his first ever trophy as a manager.

"There were a lot of unknowns when I came in, could we move forward without Eden Hazard? We knew we had lost a massive player," Lampard said.

"We've a real spirit within the group now and it's a real team effort now." Chelsea will hope to welcome Ngolo Kante, who is set to recover on time to play in the final.

The World Cup winner has won a trophy in each season since he joined Chelsea in 2016. Willian is also expected to make a return to the team after missing out of the victory against Wolves.