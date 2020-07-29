Onyekuru Dropped From Monaco Pre-Season Tour 

Listen to article

Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru has been left out of Monaco's travelling party for a pre-season tour in Poland.

The French club did not give any reason for his absence while the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Stefan Jovetic were left out because they are yet to recover from injuries.

Onyekuru recently returned from a loan spell at Galatasaray after joining the Turkish club in January.

The 23-year-old joined Monaco on a 5-year-deal in 2019 from Everton but he has been unable to find a place in the team he played just four league matches before he was shipped out on loan in January.

He will be hoping to get a fresh chance to proof himself under new coach Niko Kovac, who replaced Albert Moreno this month.

Onyekuru made his Super Eagles debut in a 3-0 friendly win over Togo in 2017.

He was part of the Super Eagles team that won Bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.