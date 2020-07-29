How Lampard Convinced Me To Join Chelsea - Werner 

Listen to article

Timo Werner has revealed the role Frank Lampard played in luring him to join Chelsea.

The 24-year-old was courted by various clubs in Europe but he ended up at Stamford Bridge all thanks to the conversations he had with Chelsea coach Frank Lampard.

He was the main point; we talked a lot about things like system, like how he wants to play and sees me playing, and how the system fits to me," Werner told the Chelsea website of Lampard's influence.

"He is a really nice guy who not only told me what he wants from me as a player because he wants to help me as a guy. He knows me now a little bit better and it fits very good between us and now I am happy to be here."

When you have a decision to go from your old club and you come to a big club like this, it was for me a dream which came true because Chelsea is a very big club," he added.

"I know of the players before when they won the Champions League with Drogba, with my new manager Frank Lampard, Petr Cech.

"I want to be part of a new era here so I will play to try to give my best."

And Werner believes his style of play is perfectly suited to make the transition from his homeland to England.

The style of the Premier League is very fast and my speciality is that I am really fast so I think it is perfect for me to play here," he said.

"It is another league in another country so I can improve myself to bring it to another level, so those are the reasons I come to the Premier League and to Chelsea.

"I'll try to score as much goals as I can for Chelsea, that is the big reason why they bought me, to bring the goals I scored in Leipzig here, and maybe score more goals than there."

Werner will be expected to shoulder Chelsea's goalscoring responsibilities next season.

Chelsea are still looking at bringing in a left-back, a goalkeeper and a defender.