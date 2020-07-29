Griezmann, Dembele Return To Barcelona Training 

Listen to article

Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Demebele are back in training for Barcelona ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli.

Griezmann damaged a muscle in his right leg on July 11 and he has been out of action since then missing Barcelona's last three matches.

Demebele, who has been struggling with injuries since joining the club suffered a hamstring injury in November before the injury relapsed in February, he will be willing to play a part against Napoli.

"The good news of the day was to see Lenglet and Griezmann doing individual work on the pitch," said Barcelona on their website as the squad returned after a few days of rest following the end of La Liga.

"Ousmane Dembele has also been working on the sidelines and following his recovery guidelines," said Barcelona.

Barcelona will slug it out with Napoli at Nou Camp on August 8 for a place in the champions league quarter finals. The first leg ended 1-1 in Italy.