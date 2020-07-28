Real Madrid Forward Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Listen to article

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday, casting doubt on his participation in their Champions League tie at Manchester City next week.

Real said tests were conducted on the squad on Monday and that though Diaz was in "perfect health", he would be self-isolating at home.

Real, who trail Manchester City 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie before the pandemic suspended the competition in March, are set to play the Premier League side in the second leg on Aug. 8 at the Etihad.

Real announced via a statement on the club’s official website: "After the Covid-19 tests carried out individually on our first team yesterday by the Real Madrid medical services, our player Mariano has given a positive result.

"The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home."

Mariano is set play no part against City, but Madrid will be hoping that a fixture in England goes ahead as planned.

UEFA has, however, stated that all games currently lined up in Europe’s premier club competition will be reviewed on a regular basis.