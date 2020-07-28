Aguero Ruled Out Of Real Madrid Clash

Listen to article

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss the Champions League second round clash against Real Madrid at the Etihad.

The Argentine striker has been out of action since suffering a knee injury against Burnley in June and he is expected to miss the second leg against Real Madrid.

Manchester City recorded a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in February.

When asked if the 32-year-old will be a part of his squad for the second leg on August 7, the City manager told reporters: “No, I think it will not be possible for the timing.”

Aguero has scored 23 goals in 32 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions.

The winner of the tie will face either Juventus or Lyon in the quarter finals in Lisbon.

Gabriel Jesus will be expected to deputise for Aguero and the likes of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez will be tasked with the goalscoring responsibilities.