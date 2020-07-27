Vardy wins Premier League Golden Boot, Nick Pope Golden Glove

Listen to article

Now that the Premier League season is done, the stats leaders are sorted as the race for the Golden Boot and Golden Glove went down to the wire, while Kevin de Bruyne came so close to breaking the single-season assist record of 20.

Jamie Vardy held off Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Golden Boot race, while Ederson pipped Nick Pope on the final day in the race for the Golden Glove.

Below is a look at the top goalscorers, top goalkeepers and which players have created the most goals as they try to push towards Kevin de Bruyne.

Plenty of players were eager to pad their own stat lines in the final 90 minutes and they did it. Premier League Golden Boot

Jamie Vardy – 23

Danny Ings – 22

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 22

Raheem Sterling – 20

Mohamed Salah – 19

Harry Kane – 18

Sadio Mane – 18

Marcus Rashford – 17

Raul Jimenez – 17

Anthony Martial – 17 Premier League Golden Glove

Ederson – 16

Nick Pope – 15

Rui Patricio – 13

Alisson – 13

Dean Henderson – 13

Kasper Schmeichel – 13 Premier League Assist leaders

Kevin de Bruyne – 20

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 13

Andrew Robertson – 12

Mohamed Salah – 10

David Silva – 10

Heung-min Son – 10

Riyad Mahrez – 9

Adama Traore – 9

Follow @JPW_NBCSports

Premier League stat leaders: Golden Boot, Golden Glove, Assists originally appeared on NBCSports.com