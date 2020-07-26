Golf: Renato Paratore wins British Masters Title in Style 

Listen to article

Italy's Renato Paratore maintained remarkable consistency to win the British Masters by three strokes, retaining his overnight lead and finishing at 18-under overall.

Paratore, 23, closed with a two-under par 69 in windy conditions to clinch his second European Tour title.

The Italian held a one-shot lead heading into the fourth round and continued his bogey-free run -- which finally came to an end after 62 holes -- to hold off Denmark's 19-year-old Rasmus Hojgaard who finished second.

In one of the first European Tour events after nearly five months of inactivity due to the coronavirus, Paratore's fellow players formed a socially-distant guard of honour behind the 18th green and he was surprised with a FaceTime call with his mother Cristina.

"It was really amazing," Paratore said. "I did not expect that from my friends on the Tour and it was a really good situation. I loved it and also to see my mum was a lovely surprise."

Paratore, who won the Nordea Masters in 2017, added: "This one feels amazing. I am really happy. I did not expect to come back and win so soon after lockdown but I have worked really hard the last year."

Paratore became the second Italian to win the event after Baldovino Dassu 44 years ago.