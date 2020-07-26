Ibrahimovic Rejects Retirement Rumours 

Listen to article

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dismissed the rumours flying around that he is set to hang his boots at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old rejoined AC Milan in January after leaving LA Galaxy.

"So you think that I’m done, that my career will soon be over? You don’t know me,” the 38-year-old said in a dramatic video posted on Instagram.

“All my life I had to fight. No-one believed in me, so I had to believe in myself.

“Some people wanted to break me, but they only made me stronger. Others wanted to exploit me, they only made me smarter.

“But now you think I’m done? To all of you, I only have one thing to say. I’m not like you because I’m not you.

“I am Zlatan Ibrahimovic and I am just warming up.”

Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan in January from Los Angeles Galaxy on a six-month contract worth 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) with the option for an additional season.

He has scored six goals in seven league games for AC Milan and he has been praised for his role in the club's resurgence, they are on a ten games unbeaten run.

"The contribution that Ibrahimovic has given to the growth of the team is evident,” said AC Milan coach, Pioli.

“I hope to be able to work with him again but there are many things that must be put on the table.

“There’s no doubt that he is still well and can still be a driving force and can carry on, but it depends on many different things.”