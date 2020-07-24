Gerrard Hails Leon Balogun Signing 

Listen to article

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard has expressed his excitement after the club completed the signing of Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun.

Balogun completed a one-year deal move to Rangers on Friday after he left relegated Wigan Athletic.

Former Liverpool Star, Gerrard is confident that the 32-year-old will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the team.

"He is an experienced centre half who will add strength and depth to our squad.

“His experience in the Premier League as well as his international pedigree strengthens our squad and will assist in the development of our young defenders.

“Leon has just finished a round of competitive fixtures with Wigan so will hit the ground running. He’s a positive and bright character and we are looking forward to his influence around the group.

Balogun experienced a torrid time at Brighton before sealing a loan move to Wigan Athletic in the January transfer window.