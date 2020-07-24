Jordan Henderson Named FWA Footballer Of The Year 

Listen to article

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has won the Football Writers Association's footballer of the year award beating off stiff competitions from Kevin De Bruyne and Marcus Rashford.

Henderson boasts of the highest win percentage in the Premier League this season of any player to start at least 10 games in the competition with 27 wins, 2 draws and just a loss in the 30 games in which he featured.

The Liverpool skipper dedicated the award to his teammates.

''I accept it on behalf of this whole squad, because without them I’m not in a position to be receiving this honour. These lads have made me a better player – a better leader and a better person."

He further added- : “I hope those who voted for me did so partly to recognise the entire team’s contribution. Individual awards are special and I will cherish this one. But an individual award without the collective achievement wouldn’t mean anywhere as much to me.''

The FWA Award Rankings:

1. Jordan Henderson

2. Kevin De Bruyne

3. Marcus Rashford

4.Virgil Van Dijk

5. Sadio Mane.

Others to receive votes from the 500-plus members included: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Wan Bissaka, Aguero, Sterling, Traore, Ings, Grealish, Madison and Evans.

He is the 12th different Liverpool player to win the award and Liverpool further lead the way 14 times overall, 5 more than the next highest clubs (Man Utd & Tottenham, both 9).